Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VS opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.85. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 67.10% and a negative net margin of 1,009.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

