Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.61. 13,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 672,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $761.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $92,500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.