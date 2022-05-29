Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 9.9% Higher

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. 7,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,347,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.58.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,346,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 52,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 197,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 117,744 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

