Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ VLYPP opened at $25.70 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

