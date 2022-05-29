XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. XPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPAX. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,789,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,705,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,682,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in XPAC Acquisition by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 412,679 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.