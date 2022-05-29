Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 58.0% in May

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VWOB opened at $65.85 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

