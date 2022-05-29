Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 10,522.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

