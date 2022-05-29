Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 76.6% in May

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 170,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $75.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

