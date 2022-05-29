Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.68) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 630 ($7.93) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 650.33 ($8.18).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 595.80 ($7.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 610.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 670.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.19).

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

