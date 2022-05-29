Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 50.7% in May

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

