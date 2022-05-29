Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 50.7% in May

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ WAVE opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
