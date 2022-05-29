VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Up 119.3% in May

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

