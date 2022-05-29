Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $382,000.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Wilhelmina International (Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.