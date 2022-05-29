Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $39.45.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

