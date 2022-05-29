Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Neutral

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 574 ($7.22) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 617 ($7.76). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 650.33 ($8.18).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 595.80 ($7.50) on Friday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 610.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 670.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.