XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of XPAX stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 2.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

