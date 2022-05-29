Short Interest in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Decreases By 50.7%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of WAVE opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.