Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Increases By 119.3%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 16.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 35.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 230.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 268,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 187,168 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

