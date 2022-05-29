WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WINV stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. WinVest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $628,000.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

