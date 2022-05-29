Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$1.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QUISF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

QUISF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.