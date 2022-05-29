Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$1.75

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QUISF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday.

QUISF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.