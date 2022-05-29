Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Down 4.2%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 23,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,042,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Get Amarin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $571.02 million, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amarin by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amarin by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.