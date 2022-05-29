Raymond James Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Target Price to C$1.70

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

