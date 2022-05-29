UBS Group Trims Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Target Price to GBX 640

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 640 ($8.05) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($9.31) to GBX 710 ($8.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.12) to GBX 780 ($9.82) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $720.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.