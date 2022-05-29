Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, supply and sale of nursing care and child care products. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child-Rearing Support Services, Health Care & Nursing Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. The Domestic Baby and Mother segment manufacture and sells child care products. It also includes supplements and maternity good. The Child Rearing Support segment operates child care facilities and provides baby-sitting services. The Healthcare and Nursing segment manufacture and sells both health and nursing care products and also provides home-care support services. The Overseas segment manufactures and sells child care and women’s care products for overseas markets. The China segment handles purchased goods sales from businesses in China. The others segment includes the manufacture and sale of child care products to non-group of companies. Pigeon Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Pigeon alerts:

PGENY stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pigeon (PGENY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.