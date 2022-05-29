Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) PT Lowered to GBX 385 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.00.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

