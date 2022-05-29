Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Verbund from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verbund presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

