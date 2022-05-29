Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Lowered to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08) in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.25.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

