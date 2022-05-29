OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OBIIF stock opened at $156.25 on Thursday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $191.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.51.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

