K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. K92 Mining has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

