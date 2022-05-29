PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPGPF. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.69.

Get PageGroup alerts:

MPGPF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.