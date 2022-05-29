Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

