Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 165

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.25.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

