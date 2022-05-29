LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Increased to €815.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €790.00 ($840.43) to €815.00 ($867.02) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($858.51) to €826.00 ($878.72) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Grupo Santander began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($723.40) to €700.00 ($744.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($867.02) to €830.00 ($882.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $717.57.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

