Barclays Trims Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Target Price to $8.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.