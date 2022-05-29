Barclays Trims Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Target Price to $8.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $26.60.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuaishou Technology (KUASF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.