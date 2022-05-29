Head-To-Head Review: Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) versus NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and NanoViricides, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acurx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.22%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and NanoViricides’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.75 million ($1.52) -1.72 NanoViricides N/A N/A -$8.82 million ($0.74) -2.91

NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acurx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and NanoViricides’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.43% -97.83% NanoViricides N/A -30.70% -30.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of NanoViricides shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NanoViricides beats Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumoniae. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide. In addition, it develops other nanoviricides drug projects for treatment of different viruses and indications; and HerpeCide program expansion drug projects for different herpes viruses for different indications. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.