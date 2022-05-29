Contrasting DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -1.98% -0.90% -0.46% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 2 2 0 2.20 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.87 -$194.58 million ($0.11) -94.55 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

