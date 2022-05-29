Head to Head Contrast: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Palomar has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palomar and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 15.82% 13.53% 5.76% FG Financial Group N/A -72.86% -22.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $247.79 million 6.52 $45.85 million $1.68 38.21 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.25 -$8.51 million ($2.53) -1.04

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Palomar and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 4 0 2.80 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.37%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palomar beats FG Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

