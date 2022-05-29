Analyzing Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) & Its Peers

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) is one of 938 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ensysce Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences $3.53 million -$29.08 million -0.41 Ensysce Biosciences Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.40

Ensysce Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ensysce Biosciences. Ensysce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences -788.03% -502,460.41% -289.01% Ensysce Biosciences Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ensysce Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ensysce Biosciences Competitors 6500 21205 43422 872 2.54

Ensysce Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 654.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.58%. Given Ensysce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ensysce Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Ensysce Biosciences competitors beat Ensysce Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP prodrug candidate of oxycodone, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat that is in Phase I clinical trial for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF329, an extended-release prodrug of hydromorphone that is similar to PF614; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD medication abuse; and PF26810, an extended-release prodrug of methadone for opioid use disorder. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

