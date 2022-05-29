Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) versus HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Critical Survey

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and HORIBA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 323.68%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than HORIBA.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -296.26% -44.23% -25.78% HORIBA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and HORIBA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 9.66 -$73.52 million ($21.42) -0.25 HORIBA $1.84 billion 1.15 N/A N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats HORIBA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About HORIBA (Get Rating)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities. The Process & Environmental segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation meters, and process measurement equipment. The Medical-Diagnostic segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers. The Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

