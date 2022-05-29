Zacks: Analysts Expect Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aura Biosciences.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

