FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.70) price target on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.50).

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.69) on Friday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.02 ($1.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.85.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

