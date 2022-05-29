DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:DWF opened at GBX 106 ($1.33) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.87 million and a P/E ratio of -21.63. DWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

