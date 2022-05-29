BP (LON:BP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.80) target price (up from GBX 490 ($6.17)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.72) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 515.63 ($6.49).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 430.65 ($5.42) on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 430.95 ($5.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 397.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -24.18%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($392.41). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($467.41). Insiders bought 255 shares of company stock valued at $99,206 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

