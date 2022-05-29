Berenberg Bank Trims Cranswick (LON:CWK) Target Price to GBX 4,000

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($55.37) to GBX 4,000 ($50.33) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,060 ($38.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,359.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,535.62. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,600 ($32.72) and a one year high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 55.60 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

