Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.35) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.17) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 698.27 ($8.79).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 532 ($6.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 534.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 564.78.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($120,800.30). Insiders have acquired a total of 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,978 in the last three months.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.