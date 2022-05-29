Energean (LON:ENOG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,430 ($17.99) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 1,334 ($16.79) on Thursday. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 599.50 ($7.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,410 ($17.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,246.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.43), for a total value of £1,350,482.36 ($1,699,361.22).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

