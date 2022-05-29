Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 400 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.73) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.16) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.29) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.21) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.90. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The firm has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.50.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

