Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.05) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

BYIT opened at GBX 458.20 ($5.77) on Thursday. Bytes Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 386.80 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.41). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 492.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

