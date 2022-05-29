Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.24) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

BEZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.81) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.43) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.53).

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ opened at GBX 487.20 ($6.13) on Friday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 300.10 ($3.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.35.

In other Beazley news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,375.24). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.21), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($25,219.25).

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.