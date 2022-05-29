Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,850 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,850 ($48.45) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.37) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($58.51) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($49.08) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($59.14) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,091.18 ($51.48).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,643.50 ($45.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £84.02 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,849.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,807.31. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($51.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($43.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,271.30 ($10,408.08). Insiders purchased a total of 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.