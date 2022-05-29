Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scor from €27.50 ($29.26) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €35.10 ($37.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

